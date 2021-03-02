UrduPoint.com
Huthi Munition Wounds Five Civilians In Saudi: State Media

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:14 PM

Huthi munition wounds five civilians in Saudi: state media

A munition fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels wounded five civilians in a border village in southern Saudi Arabia, state media reported Tuesday, the kingdom's latest casualties from cross-border fire

Riyadh, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A munition fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels wounded five civilians in a border village in southern Saudi Arabia, state media reported Tuesday, the kingdom's latest casualties from cross-border fire.

The projectile slammed into a public road in the southern province of Jizan on Monday, wounding three Saudis and two Yemenis, Saudi civil defence was quoted as saying by the official SPA news agency.

Two homes, a grocery store and three vehicles were also damaged.

The US embassy in Riyadh condemned the cross-border fire, and called on the Huthis to "stop attacking innocent civilians and to engage in the diplomatic process to end this conflict".

