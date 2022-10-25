IAEA Experts to Visit Kiev in Coming Days After Warnings About 'Dirty Bomb'- Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will head to Kiev and Zhovti Vody in the coming days after Russia's warnings about Ukraine preparing a "dirty bomb," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Several (IAEA) inspectors will visit Kiev and Zhovti Vody in the coming days," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24broadcaster.

As a rule, the preliminary results of these visits will be within about a week, and the final ones will not appear soon, the diplomat added.