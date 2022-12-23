UrduPoint.com

IAEA Preparing For Permanent Deployment Of Experts At 4 Ukrainian NPPs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it was preparing to permanently deploy experts at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including one at Chernobyl.

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it was preparing to permanently deploy experts at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including one at Chernobyl.

"The IAEA is preparing to deploy IAEA teams on a continual basis to four other Ukrainian nuclear facilities, the Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants (NPPs), as well as the Chornobyl site, as agreed last week by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Grossi.

These missions aim to provide technical support and assistance as needed in order to help maintain a high level of nuclear safety and security and reduce the risk of a nuclear incident or accident," the statement says.

