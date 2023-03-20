ICRC Confirms Release of 2 Employees Kidnapped in Mali in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Two employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), kidnapped in northern Mali in early March, have been released without any conditions, the ICRC office in Bamako said on Monday.

"Two staff members from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who were abducted on 4 March 2023 on the road between (the towns of) Gao and Kidal in northern Mali have been unconditionally released. Both are safe and well," the office said in a statement.

Antoine Grand, the head of the ICRC's delegation in Mali, expressed the organization's gratitude to those "who worked so hard from the outset" to facilitate the speedy and unconditional release of the abducted personnel and said that the two employees would be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, out of respect for the privacy of staff members, the ICRC will not disclose their identities, nor will it publish any information about the circumstances of the abduction, capture or release, the report said.