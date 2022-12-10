UrduPoint.com

IKEA Refuses To Comply With Demands Of Workers At Factories In Russia - Trade Union

December 10, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Inter IKEA Group has refused to comply with the demands of employees of its two factories in the Leningrad and Kirov regions of Russia, the IKEA Tikhvin Trade Union said.

According to the trade union, about 500 IKEA employees insist on acquiring an annual bonus, maintaining jobs during a change of ownership and substantial payments upon dismissal. These demands have been sent to the parent companies of both Russian factories (in Leningrad and Kirov regions) for subsequent transfer to the IKEA office in Sweden.

"The Inter IKEA Group has refused to satisfy the joint demands of the workers of the IKEA factories in Tikhvin and Vyatka," the IKEA Tikhvin Trade Union said in a statement on social media on Friday.

At the start of November, IKEA started removing its logo from the products of factories in Russia before they are sold. The Swedish furniture giant plans to complete the sale of its four factories in Russia by the start of next year.

IKEA has been winding up its operations in Russia since March 2022, amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and has reduced staff at its manufacturing facilities in Russia.

