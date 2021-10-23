UrduPoint.com

Illegal Border Crossings On US Southern Border Hit All-Time Record 1.7Mln - CBP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Illegal Border Crossings on US Southern Border Hit All-Time Record 1.7Mln - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) US immigration enforcement apprehended more than 1.7 million illegal migrants on the United States' southern border with Mexico  in fiscal year 2021, according to data published by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday.

CBP data shows that US immigration enforcement officers encountered 1,734,686 migrants illegally crossing into the United States on the southern border during fiscal year 2021, which is between October 2020 and September 2021.

