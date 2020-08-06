IMF Exploring 'All Possible Ways' to Support Lebanon After Beirut Blast- Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking into all possible options to assist Lebanon after the massive explosion that devastated Beirut, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking into all possible options to assist Lebanon after the massive explosion that devastated Beirut, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Thursday.

"The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Lebanon," Georgieva said. "It is essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms and put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country."

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut shook the city killing at least 137 people and injuring some 5,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Georgieva said that in the aftermath of the tragedy, it is time for national unity - to overcome the disaster as well as address the deep economic and social crisis that Lebanon continues to face.

"It is also a time for the international community and the friends of Lebanon to step up to help the country in this moment of urgent need," Georgieva said.

The Lebanese authorities said the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The authorities imposed a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and a three-day mourning period that began on Wednesday.