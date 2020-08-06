UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Exploring 'All Possible Ways' To Support Lebanon After Beirut Blast- Managing Director

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

IMF Exploring 'All Possible Ways' to Support Lebanon After Beirut Blast- Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking into all possible options to assist Lebanon after the massive explosion that devastated Beirut, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking into all possible options to assist Lebanon after the massive explosion that devastated Beirut, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Thursday.

"The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Lebanon," Georgieva said. "It is essential to overcome the impasse in the discussions on critical reforms and put in place a meaningful program to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country."

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut shook the city killing at least 137 people and injuring some 5,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Georgieva said that in the aftermath of the tragedy, it is time for national unity - to overcome the disaster as well as address the deep economic and social crisis that Lebanon continues to face.

"It is also a time for the international community and the friends of Lebanon to step up to help the country in this moment of urgent need," Georgieva said.

The Lebanese authorities said the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The authorities imposed a two-week state of emergency in Beirut and a three-day mourning period that began on Wednesday.

Related Topics

IMF Beirut Lebanon All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Governor condoles demise of senior journalis ..

6 minutes ago

360 Levies staff being trained, second phase of in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.