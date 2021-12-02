Incident at UN Headquarters Ongoing, But Poses No Threat to Public - New York Police

The incident in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York City involving an individual armed with a shotgun is ongoing but there is no threat to the public, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The incident in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York City involving an individual armed with a shotgun is ongoing but there is no threat to the public, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Thursday.

"The incident at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan is ongoing at this time. Please continue to stay clear of the area and expect traffic delays. There is currently NO THREAT to the public," the NYPD said in a statement via Twitter.