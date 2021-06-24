UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Incident With UK Destroyer In Black Sea Has Political Component - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

Incident With UK Destroyer in Black Sea Has Political Component - Russian Foreign Ministry

The incident with UK destroyer Defender in the Black Sea has a political component of provocative activities against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The incident with UK destroyer Defender in the Black Sea has a political component of provocative activities against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The political component is the provocative activities of NATO countries and the UK is a NATO country close to our borders for a long time. And this is also a fact. This is the political component the endless creation of some kind of turbulence, provocations and a lot of things linked to it, in relation to Russia," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"What is it for? In order to strengthen the myth created in media and political scene of the Western countries, including in the bowels of Brussels, about our alleged unpredictability, about our alleged threat to this very Western world.

This requires provocative actions. So this is a political component," she said.

Earlier in the day, UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the actions of the UK destroyer in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and went three kilometers into Russian waters in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, commenting on the incident, said that if colleagues do not understand what Russia's borders are, then "we can bomb."

Related Topics

Firing NATO World Moscow Russia Brussels United Kingdom Border Media

Recent Stories

One dead, dozens unaccounted for in Florida apartm ..

30 seconds ago

National Assembly Budget Debate

31 seconds ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad ..

33 seconds ago

US Open champion Thiem out of Wimbledon with wrist ..

34 seconds ago

EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emi ..

6 minutes ago

Future of enduring peace, stability in world hinge ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.