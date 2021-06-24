Incident With UK Destroyer in Black Sea Has Political Component - Russian Foreign Ministry

The incident with UK destroyer Defender in the Black Sea has a political component of provocative activities against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The political component is the provocative activities of NATO countries and the UK is a NATO country close to our borders for a long time. And this is also a fact. This is the political component the endless creation of some kind of turbulence, provocations and a lot of things linked to it, in relation to Russia," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"What is it for? In order to strengthen the myth created in media and political scene of the Western countries, including in the bowels of Brussels, about our alleged unpredictability, about our alleged threat to this very Western world.

This requires provocative actions. So this is a political component," she said.

Earlier in the day, UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the actions of the UK destroyer in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and went three kilometers into Russian waters in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, commenting on the incident, said that if colleagues do not understand what Russia's borders are, then "we can bomb."