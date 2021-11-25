India Committed to Deepening Ties With Shanghai Security Bloc Fellow Members - Minister

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pledged on Thursday greater engagement with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on security, trade and climate

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pledged on Thursday greater engagement with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on security, trade and climate.

The minister spoke at the anniversary meetings of the eight-nation security bloc's heads of government. It was chaired by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

"External Affairs Minister underlined India's strong cultural and historical connect with the SCO region and reiterated India's firm commitment towards deepening multilateral cooperation in the areas of climate change, security, trade and culture," a press statement read.

The Indian diplomat outlined the country's COVID-19 response and insisted on the need for a "reformed and invigorated multilateralism to reflect current realities."

The Kazakh prime minister praised the bloc for its progress in implementing the trade and economic cooperation agenda. He estimated that mutual trade within the SCO rose almost 40% from January to August of this year.

The virtual conference was attended by the prime ministers of Russia, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Mongolia, vice president of Iran, cabinet officials of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the foreign minister of Pakistan.