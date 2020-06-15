UrduPoint.com
India Continues To Register Daily Increases Of Over 11,000 COVID-19 Cases -Health Ministry

Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has grown by 11,500 on a sixth consecutive day of more than 11,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country's total coronavirus tally now stands at 320,922, overtaking those in the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

The number of recoveries increased by 7,419 and reached 169,797 in the preceding day. The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 335 to 9,530.

India has been registering on average 7,000-10,000 new cases per day in late May and early June, which then increased to an average 11,000 in the past week, compared with 2,000-5,000 in the first half of May.

The country's central state of Maharashtra, with 107,858 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 44,661 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 41,182 cases.

Indian authorities have begun lifting restrictions in regions where the rate of infections is relatively low. Residents of so-called green zones have seen places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants reopen, while red zones are under lockdown until at least June 30.

