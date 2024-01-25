Open Menu

India Entirely Responsible For Galwan Valley Incident: Chinese Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM

India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley incident: Chinese Defense Ministry

A Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Thursday held India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley standoff saying the incident happened only because the Indian side violated bilateral consensus and made unilateral provocations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Thursday held India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley standoff saying the incident happened only because the Indian side violated bilateral consensus and made unilateral provocations.

Firstly, the Galwan Valley lies on the Chinese side of the western sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The relevant incident happened only because the Indian side violated bilateral consensus and made unilateral provocations.

Therefore, the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side, Senior Col. Wu Qian said at a regular press conference.

Spokesperson Wu made the remarks when asked to comment on previous statement of India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who said that China violated the bilateral consensus in 2020 and assembled large amount of military forces along the LAC, thus triggering the conflict in the Galwan Valley. And he claimed to have made it clear to the Chinese side that unless a solution is found at the border, India-China relations cannot move on normally.

The spokesperson said that over the past three years, China and India had maintained communication and coordination through military and diplomatic channels.

Up till now, the two militaries have had 20 rounds of Corps Commander Level Meetings, and agreed to disengage at four

points, namely the Galwan Valley, the Pangong Lake, Hot Springs, and Jianan Daban, contributing to the de-escalation of tensions along the border, he added.

“It is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to link the boundary issue with the overall relations. This approach is against the shared interests of the two countries,” he stressed.

“We hope the Indian side can work with the Chinese side towards the same goal, enhance strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences, and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.” As for the next Corps Commander Level

Meeting, the spokesperson said that they will release information in due course.

APP/asg

Related Topics

India China Same Hot Springs Border 2020

Recent Stories

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWM ..

Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers

3 minutes ago
 PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for ..

PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general p ..

IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

10 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

9 minutes ago
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana ..

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities b ..

Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

3 minutes ago
 Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' ..

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World