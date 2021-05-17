India Mobilizes Army to Help Deal With Cyclonic Storm

India is deploying army units to areas on the country's western coast hit by the cyclone storm Tauktae to help local authorities with rescue and relief operations, the Indian Army announced on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) India is deploying army units to areas on the country's western coast hit by the cyclone storm Tauktae to help local authorities with rescue and relief operations, the Indian Army announced on Monday.

"In anticipation of assisting civil administration in undertaking rescue and relief operations due to severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', the Indian Army has mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the Country," the army said in a statement, noting that all COVID-19 precautions are in place.

According to the Indian military, 10 units were sent to Saurashtra region in Gujarat state, including to the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, where the cyclone is expected to cause maximum damage. Another 10 teams were mobilized in Junagadh city area. Several additional units are reportedly on stand-by and ready to move on a short notice from the local administration if necessary.

The army said that all units are "geared up for impact" and set up all necessary coordination channels with civil administration. The commander of the Ahmedabad army division also affirmed his support at a coordination meeting with the Gujarat state government.

The Indian Army is currently assisting with creating power back ups and making preparations for other contingencies at COVID-19 hospitals in the region.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae has been designated as "extremely severe" by the Indian Meteorological Department. The storm has been moving northwards at a speed of 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour. Winds are forecast to pick up to a maximum sustained speed of 155-165 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 185 kilometers per hour.