India, Myanmar Hold Foreign Affairs Consultations, Discuss Range Of Issues

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:46 PM

India, Myanmar Hold Foreign Affairs Consultations, Discuss Range of Issues

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a virtual meeting with U Soe Han, the permanent secretary of the Myanmar Foreign Ministry, on Thursday, and the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a virtual meeting with U Soe Han, the permanent secretary of the Myanmar Foreign Ministry, on Thursday, and the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

"FS @harshvshringla and Myanmar Permanent Secretary U Soe Han @SoeHan11 had a useful exchange on a range of issues at the India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations today," Srivastava said on Twitter.

The Indian top diplomat has assured his counterpart that Myanmar was an integral element of India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

