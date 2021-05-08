UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Record 4,187 Coronavirus-Linked Fatalities Within Past Day - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 21 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

India Reports Record 4,187 Coronavirus-Linked Fatalities Within Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 4,187 within the past day, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The death toll currently stands at 238,270 people. 

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 401,078 to 21,892,676 within the same period of time.

More than 17.93 million people have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

Related Topics

India Died Same Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

5 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

5 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

5 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

5 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.