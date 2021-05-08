India Reports Record 4,187 Coronavirus-Linked Fatalities Within Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 4,187 within the past day, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The death toll currently stands at 238,270 people.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 401,078 to 21,892,676 within the same period of time.

More than 17.93 million people have recovered since the start of the epidemic.