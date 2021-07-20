UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Vietnam Among Potential Buyers Of Russia's Checkmate Fighter - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

India, Vietnam Among Potential Buyers of Russia's Checkmate Fighter - Moscow

India, China and African countries are among potential buyers of Russia's new light fighter jets Checkmate, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday, adding that demand is estimated at 300 aircraft

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) India, China and African countries are among potential buyers of Russia's new light fighter jets Checkmate, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday, adding that demand is estimated at 300 aircraft.

"First of all, it will really be focused on the countries of Africa, India, Vietnam. The demand for these aircraft is quite high, it is estimated at least 300 aircraft in the near future," Borisov said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Sputnik is an official media partner of MAKS, running from July 20-25 in the Moscow region.

Related Topics

India Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Vietnam July Media All From

Recent Stories

Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

22 seconds ago

Youth drowns in canal

23 seconds ago

Belgium mourns as death toll from Europe floods hi ..

25 seconds ago

Punjab to hold measles campaign in November

27 seconds ago

UK to clamp down on online rip-offs

32 seconds ago

Russian Agriculture Ministry Maintains Grain Harve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.