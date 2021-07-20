(@FahadShabbir)

India, China and African countries are among potential buyers of Russia's new light fighter jets Checkmate, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday, adding that demand is estimated at 300 aircraft

"First of all, it will really be focused on the countries of Africa, India, Vietnam. The demand for these aircraft is quite high, it is estimated at least 300 aircraft in the near future," Borisov said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

