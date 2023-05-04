UrduPoint.com

Indian Army Chopper Crashes In Region Of Jammu And Kashmir - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Indian Army Chopper Crashes in Region of Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) An Indian army HAL Dhruv helicopter has crashed into a river in the district of Kishtwar in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, media reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Marwah valley, Indian news agency Ani reported, citing officials.

There were three people on board. The pilots were injured as a result of the crash, but their condition is safe now, the report said.

A photograph published by Ani shows that the chopper fell into the river near the shore, and local residents came to help those who were on board.

The information on the crash is to be updated, the report said.

