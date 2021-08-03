Indian Army Helicopter Crashes in Jammu And Kashmir Region, Pilots Safe - Military Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Indian military helicopters crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in northern Jammu and Kashmir District, but both pilots are alive, army sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are safe.

The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and [had the accident] during a routine sortie," the sources stated.

Military helicopters are deployed by authorities to provide assistance to those in need of humanitarian aid following heavy rains and floods in India.