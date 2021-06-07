NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The central government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all states for inoculating adults starting from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"From Monday, June 21, in every state of the country, for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the government of India will provide free vaccine to the states.

The government of India itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments," Modi said in his address to the nation.