Indian Farmers to Block Major Delhi Road Amid Protests Over Agricultural Laws

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) An Indian farmers union has called on thousands of protesters angered by new agricultural laws to blockade a major highway running through Delhi.

This Saturday marks 100 days since the start of protests near the Indian capital. Farmers demand that the government repeal the laws that they say will leave them poorer by giving corporations more leverage.

"A 5-hour blockade on KMP [Kundli-Manesar-Palwal] Expressway will be observed on 6th March from 11 AM to 4 PM," the SKM union tweeted.

The 100th Day of Farmers Protest will be marked by flying black flags on houses and offices in a show of support for the struggle, the union added.

The blockage will be the second since last month when farmers used trucks, tractors and boulders to paralyze traffic on Delhi's borders, prompting 50,000 security forces to intervene.