SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on April 29, 2024 following the meeting of Monetary Policy Committee.

The central bank, in a statement issued here on Friday, announced that meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will be held on April 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy.

The MPC will review overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since announcement of previous monetary policy.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.

The Monetary Policy Committee, in its previous meeting on March 18, 2024, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent noting that inflation expectations warranted a cautious approach.

The MPC also emphasized on timely realization of planned external inflows along with continued targeted fiscal consolidation for ensuring overall macroeconomic and price stability,