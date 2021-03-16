UrduPoint.com
Indian, Finnish Prime Ministers To Discuss Bilateral Relations Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss cooperation in various spheres with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin during a virtual summit on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"During the Summit, the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship and will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Virtual Summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of India-Finland Partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry highlighted various spheres of India-Finland cooperation, in areas such as trade and investment, education, innovation, science and technology, and IT.

"Both sides also have ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a Quantum Computer using Artificial Intelligence to address societal challenges. Around 100 Finnish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as telecom, elevators, machinery and energy including Renewable Energy. Around 30 Indian companies are also active in Finland mainly in IT, auto-components and hospitality sector," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Meanwhile, the Finnish cabinet said that Modi and Marin will discuss new technologies, such as artificially intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G during the Tuesday summit and will also address issues of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and human rights.

