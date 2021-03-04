UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian, Swedish Prime Ministers To Discuss Post-COVID-19 Cooperation Online On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indian, Swedish Prime Ministers to Discuss Post-COVID-19 Cooperation Online on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart, Stefan Löfven, on March 5, to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

"During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues including further strengthening of cooperation in the post COVID era," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The talks will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

"India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order. Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science & technology as well as research and development," the press release added.

According to the ministry, some 250 Swedish companies are operating in India, and about 75 Indian firms are active in the Nordic country.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Exchange Democracy Narendra Modi Sweden March 2015 Post

Recent Stories

Polls for Senate Chairmanship: PTI  is likely to ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

43 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

52 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.