Indian, Swedish Prime Ministers to Discuss Post-COVID-19 Cooperation Online on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Swedish counterpart, Stefan Löfven, on March 5, to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

"During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues including further strengthening of cooperation in the post COVID era," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The talks will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

"India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order. Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science & technology as well as research and development," the press release added.

According to the ministry, some 250 Swedish companies are operating in India, and about 75 Indian firms are active in the Nordic country.