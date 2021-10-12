UrduPoint.com

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Agree On Need Of Common Perspective On Terrorism - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Indian and UK prime ministers Shri Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need of a common perspective on terrorism, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, they agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues regarding extremism and terrorism, as well as Human Rights and rights of women and minorities," it said.

"The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their virtual summit earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction at the steps already initiated under the Roadmap 2030 adopted during the virtual summit. They also reviewed the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership and agreed on the potential of rapidly expanding trade and investment linkages between both countries," the statement said.

Modi and Johnson also discussed climate change issues.

