India's COVID-19 statistics has seen another record-breaking daily growth of 7,964 cases over the past day, with the total count reaching 173,763, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) India's COVID-19 statistics has seen another record-breaking daily growth of 7,964 cases over the past day, with the total count reaching 173,763, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Saturday.

The death toll has risen by 265 to 4,971. Recoveries have gone up by 11,264 to 82,369 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 86,422, according to the ministry.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until May 31. The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in the majority of Indian states on Monday after a two-month hiatus, with stringent hygiene measures in place.