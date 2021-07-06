UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Morepen Laboratories Produces Test Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

India's Morepen Laboratories Produces Test Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday the production of a pilot batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Morepen Laboratories.

The Russian sovereign wealth fund and the Indian pharmaceutical giant signed a cooperation agreement last month.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Morepen Laboratories, one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical products in India, today announced the production of the test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an exclusive facility in state of Himachal Pradesh.

The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality control," the RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that the production launch would "speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world."

India launched its mass immunization campaign in January, using three vaccines - homegrown Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Related Topics

India World Russia January Agreement Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

9 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

9 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

39 minutes ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

39 minutes ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.