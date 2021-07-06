MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday the production of a pilot batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Morepen Laboratories.

The Russian sovereign wealth fund and the Indian pharmaceutical giant signed a cooperation agreement last month.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Morepen Laboratories, one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical products in India, today announced the production of the test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an exclusive facility in state of Himachal Pradesh.

The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality control," the RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that the production launch would "speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world."

India launched its mass immunization campaign in January, using three vaccines - homegrown Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.