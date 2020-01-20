The southern units of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have received on Monday the first squadron of Su-30 MKI fighter jets that have been modified to launch BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, media reported, citing the chief of the IAF air staff, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The southern units of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have received on Monday the first squadron of Su-30 MKI fighter jets that have been modified to launch BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, media reported, citing the chief of the IAF air staff, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

According to Bhadauria, as cited by The Times of India newspaper, the jets will be a "huge addition to IAF's operational capabilities."

The planes will be mostly involved in maritime operations and deployed to Thanjavur Air Force Station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the media said.

The squadron, dubbed the "Tiger Sharks," reportedly only includes 4-6 jets currently but plans to have as many as 18 by the end of the year.

The Su-30 MKIs have been modified to carry the world's fastest cruise missile, which is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture of Russian rocket and missile developer NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.