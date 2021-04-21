UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Navy Searching For Submarine With 53 Aboard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard

Indonesia's military said it was searching for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel during naval exercises off the coast of Bali on Wednesday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia's military said it was searching for a submarine with 53 crew aboard after losing contact with the vessel during naval exercises off the coast of Bali on Wednesday.

Indonesia's military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told AFP the navy had dispatched warships off the northern coast of the island to search for it, and that neighbours Singapore and Australia had been asked for help.

He added there were 53 crew aboard the vessel, which was believed to be in waters about 700 metres (2,300 feet) deep.

First Admiral Julius Widjojono said they had lost contact with the 43-year-old German-built submarine early Wednesday morning.

"We know the area but it's quite deep," he said.

The vessel was reportedly to conduct live-fire torpedo exercises before contact was lost.

The 1,300-tonne KRI Nanggala 402 was built in 1978, according to a government website.

Related Topics

Australia Singapore Government

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

15 minutes ago

Chad reopens borders after Deby's death: military ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Chad opposition denounces 'institutional coup d'et ..

2 minutes ago

Kite flying causes tripping at 500kV and 220kV: NT ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.