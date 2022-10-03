UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Pay Compensation To Families Of Football Match Stampede Victims - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Indonesia will provide 50 million rupiahs (almost $3,300) in compensation to the families of 125 people killed in a stampede at a football stadium, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud said on Monday

"The compensation from President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) is Rp50 million for each of the 125 victims," Mahfud said, as quoted by Indonesian news agency Antara, adding that the compensation will be paid immediately, within one to two days.

Mahfud added that he had instructed the health ministry to make sure that the treatment of those injured as a result of the stampede was provided at the expense of the state.

In addition, the media reported that at least 32 children died in the stampede with the youngest of the dead child being three or four years old.

On Saturday, thousands of angry football fans of Arema FC rushed onto the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the Javanese region of Malang after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya. Authorities fired tear gas at supporters of the losing side to calm down the crowd, which led a deadly stampede. On Sunday, the police said that the death toll from the stampede reached 125 people.

