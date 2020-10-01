UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Kidnap Victim Found Dead In Southern Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Indonesian kidnap victim found dead in Southern Philippines

Philippine troops have found the body of an Indonesian kidnap victim in Sulu province in the southern Philippines, the military said on Thursday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Philippine troops have found the body of an Indonesian kidnap victim in Sulu province in the southern Philippines, the military said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Guinolbay, the commanding officer of the Army's 45th Infantry Battalion, said troops found the body in Patikul town in Sulu on Tuesday afternoon while pursuing terrorists.

The military did not identify the kidnap victim but said he could be one of the five Indonesian fishermen abducted by the Abu Sayyaf terrorists in Sabah waters in January.

Guinolbay said the troops were "scouring" the route taken by the fleeing terrorists when they found the body about 300 meters from the encounter site in Maligay, a village near Patikul town.

Major General Corleto Vinluan, the commander general of the military's Western Mindanao Command, said the abductors killed the kidnap victim while attempting to escape during the gun-battle.

Abu Sayyaf Group is considered the smallest but the most violent extremist group in the southern Philippines. The group, which has an estimated 200 fighters, is active in the impoverished island provinces of Sulu and Basilan.

The group is responsible for the series of kidnappings-for-ransom, deadly bombings, ambushes of security personnel, public beheadings, assassinations, and extortion in the Mindanao region.

The group, which has been terrorizing the Philippine southern region since the 1990s, preys on foreign tourists, businessmen, and fishermen not only from the Philippines but also from Indonesia and Malaysia and hide them in Philippine jungles or remote islands.

Related Topics

Army Indonesia Philippines Malaysia SITE January From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 minute ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

1 hour ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

2 hours ago

T20 Cup 2nd XI match Central Punjab beat Sindh by ..

2 minutes ago

Israel-Lebanon Talks on Maritime Border to Begin ' ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.