Internal Air Traffic Resumed in Afghanistan - Qatari Foreign Minister

Domestic civilian flights have resumed in Afghanistan, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thanii said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Domestic civilian flights have resumed in Afghanistan, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thanii said on Saturday.

"Today, there are few domestic flights. Our technical part is taking care hand in hand with authorities in Afghanistan," the minister said during a press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.