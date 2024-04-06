Iran arrests three suspected IS group jihadists

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Iranian police have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State group who were plotting attacks at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, state media reported Saturday.

Those arrested in the city of Karaj in the northwestern province of Alborz included Mohammed Zaker who was identified as "a senior member" of the group, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"The police in Alborz province arrested three members of the Islamic State group who were planning a suicide attack during the end of Ramadan celebrations," IRNA said.

It was not immediately clear when the arrests took place or whether they included foreign nationals.

IRNA also reported the arrest of eight other "accomplices", but without elaborating.

Local media on Tuesday reported the arrest of two alleged IS members in the holy city of Qom.

In January, IS claimed responsibility for twin bombings in the southern Iranian city of Kerman that killed more than 90 people.

The attacks took place at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a top Revolutionary Guards general killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Iran has been battling jihadist and other militant groups for years.

On Saturday, IRNA reported that the number of "martyrs" killed in recent attacks by jihadists near the border with Pakistan had risen to 16, all members of the security forces.

It said the toll, one of the deadliest in years, includes members of law enforcement, Guards, and paramilitary Basij forces.

State media had earlier reported that 10 security personnel and 18 members of the Jaish al-Adl jihadist group were killed in the clashes.

The Sunni Muslim rebel group Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 and is listed by both Iran and the United States as a "terrorist" organisation.

