UrduPoint.com

Iran Believes Future Of Global Economy Belongs To SCO, BRICS - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Iran Believes Future of Global Economy Belongs to SCO, BRICS - Economy Minister

Tehran appreciates the importance of developing cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS, as the regional blocs will play a key role in the global economy in the coming decades, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandozi told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Tehran appreciates the importance of developing cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS, as the regional blocs will play a key role in the global economy in the coming decades, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandozi told Sputnik.

"Regional agreements, specifically with such important regional partners as SCO and BRICS, are what the world economy will be promoting on the shoulders of these economic giants in the nearest decades," Khandozi said.

In September 2022, Tehran signed a memorandum of commitment for the SCO full membership. In November, the Iranian parliament voted to back the country's accession to the organization. In accordance with the SCO procedures, for Iran to acquire a full membership, the memorandum needs to be approved by all the SCO member countries.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 with full members including Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries.

Meanwhile, BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Parliament Egypt Qatar Shanghai Armenia Tehran Azerbaijan Argentina Uzbekistan Indonesia Brazil Belarus Tajikistan South Africa Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal September November Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ra ..

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ramadan campaign launched by Moh ..

12 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people of regional countries celebrati ..

8 minutes ago
 Cutting Gas Consumption by 15% Helped Czech Republ ..

Cutting Gas Consumption by 15% Helped Czech Republic to Survive Winter - Industr ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Lost Touch With Reality - Russian Diplomat on ..

NATO Lost Touch With Reality - Russian Diplomat on UK Plans to Send Uranium Shel ..

1 minute ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Ab ..

SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Sol ..

SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Solangi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.