Iran Hopes to Get 60% Uranium Next Week - Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Iran hopes to get 60 percent enriched uranium next week, Iranian Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Enriching UF6 up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz. Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week," Gharibabadi said on Twitter.