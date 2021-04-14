UrduPoint.com
Iran Hopes To Get 60% Uranium Next Week - Envoy In Vienna

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Iran Hopes to Get 60% Uranium Next Week - Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Iran hopes to get 60 percent enriched uranium next week, Iranian Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Enriching UF6 up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz. Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week," Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

