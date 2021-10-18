Iran in Talks With Russia to Buy Fighters, Helicopters - Chief of General Staff

Tehran is holding negotiations with Moscow on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters, Iranian Armed Forces Сhief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Tehran is holding negotiations with Moscow on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters, Iranian Armed Forces Сhief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri said on Monday

On Sunday, Bagheri arrived in Moscow, it was reported that he intended to discuss with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the latest events in Afghanistan, as well as the signing of an agreement on the purchase of Russian weapons.

"We are currently negotiating (with Moscow) on the implementation of agreements on the purchase of Russian fighters and helicopters," the Fars news agency quoted Bagheri as saying.

He noted that the agreements would be signed once UN embargo on arms exports to Iran is lifted.