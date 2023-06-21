UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia Sign Agreement On Cooperation In Field Of Cinema - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Iran, Russia Sign Agreement on Cooperation in Field of Cinema - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The head of the Iranian Farabi Cinema Foundation, Seyed Mahdi Javadi, and the chairman of the Russian Filmmakers' Union, Nikita Mikhalkov, have met in Moscow and signed an agreement to expand cooperation between the two countries in film production and the holding of joint events, Iranian media reported, citing Javadi.

The provisions of the agreement relate to conducting joint scientific and practical research based on archival and museum sources from Russia and Iran, encouraging the creation of films and joint events and forming a joint working group to plan and implement joint film projects, the IRNA news agency reported.

In late May, Mikhalkov told Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was expected to discuss with the Chinese side the creation of a Eurasian film academy and awards ceremony. Russia, Belarus, China, India and Iran are the prospective founding members, Mikhalkov, a prominent Russian film director, added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Film And Movies Iran Moscow Russia China Belarus May Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

11 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

56 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

56 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.