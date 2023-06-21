Iran, Russia Sign Agreement on Cooperation in Field of Cinema - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The head of the Iranian Farabi Cinema Foundation, Seyed Mahdi Javadi, and the chairman of the Russian Filmmakers' Union, Nikita Mikhalkov, have met in Moscow and signed an agreement to expand cooperation between the two countries in film production and the holding of joint events, Iranian media reported, citing Javadi.

The provisions of the agreement relate to conducting joint scientific and practical research based on archival and museum sources from Russia and Iran, encouraging the creation of films and joint events and forming a joint working group to plan and implement joint film projects, the IRNA news agency reported.

In late May, Mikhalkov told Sputnik that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was expected to discuss with the Chinese side the creation of a Eurasian film academy and awards ceremony. Russia, Belarus, China, India and Iran are the prospective founding members, Mikhalkov, a prominent Russian film director, added.