Iran to Conduct 2-Day Large-Scale Drone Drills on Tuesday - Army

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran will hold two-day large-scale drills with hundreds of drones on Tuesday, the country's army said on Monday.

"The first major joint exercise with the use of hundreds of drones of the Iranian army's ground, air and navy forces will begin tomorrow [on Tuesday] and will last two days," the military said.

The drills, according to the statement, will take place in Iran's northern province of Semnan and other regions. According to the military, the Iran-manufactured drones will undertake "combat, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare" in short- and long-distance flights.

The announcement of the exercise comes hours after acting US Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said that the United States had scrapped plans to move its USS Nimitz aircraft carrier out of the middle East in light of Iran's threats.

In late December, the Pentagon said that the USS Nimitz would return home despite heightened tensions with Iran.