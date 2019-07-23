UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister To Submit Rouhani's Letter To Macron - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:10 AM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to Submit Rouhani's Letter to Macron - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left Iran for Paris to submit a letter of President Hassan Rouhani to French President Emmanuel Macron, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left for Paris as a special presidential envoy.

During this trip he will submit a letter of Rouhani to French President Emmanuel Macron," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page on late Monday.

He provided no details of the letter.

The visit will be made amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which escalated on Friday when the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. France along with the United Kingdom, Germany and some other countries has condemned the tanker's seizure.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter France Oil Visit Germany Paris United Kingdom

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

4 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

4 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

4 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

4 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

4 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.