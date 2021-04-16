Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns New US Sanctions Against Russia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:31 PM
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the introduction of new US sanctions against Russia and called such actions a mistake of US authorities
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the introduction of new US sanctions against Russia and called such actions a mistake of US authorities.
He added that the imposition of sanctions by the US government against other states under far-fetched pretext has become norm for the United States.