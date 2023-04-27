UrduPoint.com

Iranian Military Seizes Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Iranian Military Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman - Reports

The Iranian navy seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the ISNA news agency reported, citing the Iranian military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Iranian navy seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the ISNA news agency reported, citing the Iranian military.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, likely owned by the United States, collided with an Iranian ship, according to ISNA, and the incident killed two people and injured several others from the Iranian crew.

The oil tanker attempted to leave the Gulf of Oman and did not help the Iranian ship's crew following the incident. The Iranian navy then seized the tanker at the request of it's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ISNA reported.

Related Topics

Injured Oman Oil Isna United States From

Recent Stories

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96 ..

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96% increase in operating profit ..

2 minutes ago
 World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

6 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

6 minutes ago
 Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place a ..

Regular Rotation of IAEA Specialists Takes Place at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.