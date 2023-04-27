Iranian Military Seizes Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman - Reports

The Iranian navy seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the ISNA news agency reported, citing the Iranian military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Iranian navy seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the ISNA news agency reported, citing the Iranian military.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, likely owned by the United States, collided with an Iranian ship, according to ISNA, and the incident killed two people and injured several others from the Iranian crew.

The oil tanker attempted to leave the Gulf of Oman and did not help the Iranian ship's crew following the incident. The Iranian navy then seized the tanker at the request of it's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ISNA reported.