Iranian President Calls For Revision Of Basic Law To Introduce Multiparty System

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday called for amending the national constitution to introduce a multiparty system in the country.

"When you rely on the people's votes, people should come and vote, and if you do not have a partisan system, it will be a bit difficult, that is, people's choice will be a bit difficult with all the babel close to the elections, which would be a bit easier in a partisan system," Rouhani said at a meeting on basic and civil rights, as cited by the presidential office.

The president explained the need to amend the constitution by the fact that the document had not been revised for 31 years.

"Since 1979 when this constitution was drafted, especially in the sections related to people's rights in Chapter 3, there are clear and modern principles that can be presented in the world as a modern constitution, which, of course, may have some flaws and should be amended," Rouhani added.

According to the leader, Article 113 of the basic law has also a contradiction, including the provision that determines the position of the president. The clause defines the president as the second official and the highest official of the country after the supreme leader. At the same time, it says that it is the president ” the second-highest official ” who is responsible for implementing the constitution.

Iran's current basic law is not officially based on a multiparty system, which means that citizens vote for individuals, rather than a party, in general or municipal elections.

