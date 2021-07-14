UrduPoint.com
Iranian President-Elect Launches Anti-Corruption Fight - Reports

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Even before his official inauguration Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi summoned a committee to elaborate a specific strategy to fight corruption in the government, the Tehran-based ISNA agency reported.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62% of the vote. The inauguration is set to take place on August 5.

Raisi summoned a first meeting of the committee comprising of supervisory and intelligence bodies chiefs to frame practical strategies and measures to fight corruption mechanisms in the government, the ISNA reported.

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization chief Hossein Taeb, Head of Supreme Audit Court of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash are among the committee members.

Iran is in the midst of a grave economic crisis, with food prices increasing twofold and more and inflation at around 49.5%. One of Raisi's Primary campaign pledges was to eliminate corruption, which has compounded the ill effects US sanctions have had on the economy.

