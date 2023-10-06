Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

(@Abdulla99267510)

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights advocate, was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Nobel Peace prize on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Mohammadi the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to combat the oppression of women in Iran and her unwavering dedication to advancing human rights and freedom for all.

A prominent figure in Iran's human rights activism scene, Mohammadi has passionately campaigned for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty, as reported by Reuters.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, began her speech by reciting the phrases "woman, life, freedom" in Farsi, echoing the chants of nonviolent protests against the Iranian government. She hailed Mohammadi as a "freedom fighter."

Mohammadi's remarkable work centers on fighting for freedom of expression, independence, and challenging restrictive rules that dictate the visibility and attire of women.

Front Line Defenders, a civil rights group, reports that she has endured numerous years of imprisonment and is currently serving multiple sentences totaling approximately 12 years in Tehran's Evin Prison.

One of the charges against her is propagating against the state.

Furthermore, Mohammadi serves as the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Mohammadi joins a prestigious list as the 19th woman to receive the 122-year-old Nobel Peace Prize and the first since Maria Ressa of the Philippines shared the award with Russia's Dmitry Muratov in 2021.

This year, the Nobel Peace Prize garnered a record-breaking 351 nominations, with 259 individuals and 92 organizations being considered for their contributions to the promotion of peace, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Nobel Peace Prize, valued at 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1 million), will be presented in Oslo on December 10, coinciding with the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist who established the award in his 1895 will.