Iranians Appear Unfazed By Isfahan Blasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Despite Friday's announcement of explosions in central Iran, many people appeared unfazed and planned rallies in the capital supporting last weekend's unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel still went ahead
"We're going to the park to play board games. Everything is just like before," Bahar, 24, an instructor who works with children, told AFP from Isfahan province where the early morning blasts were heard.
"It's just like a normal Friday morning," added Bahar, who said she only heard about the explosions from a friend living abroad.
State media reported detonations were heard after "several" drones were "successfully shot down" by Iran's "anti-aircraft defence system".
However, US media quoted officials there as saying Israel had carried out strikes in retaliation for Tehran's drone and missile barrage fired at Israel last weekend.
Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted "informed sources" as denying the explosions were an attack from abroad.
Even President Ebrahim Raisi made no mention of the blasts when he gave a speech in Semnan province east of Tehran.
Flights over Iran were briefly suspended following the explosions, but later resumed as scheduled.
