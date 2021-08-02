UrduPoint.com

Iran's Abandoning Of Obligations Under JCPOA Complicates Sanctions Issue -Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:50 AM

Iran's Abandoning of Obligations Under JCPOA Complicates Sanctions Issue -Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Iran's distancing from the original obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) makes the lifting of sanctions farther removed, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Iran is moving further away from its obligations under the original JCPOA. Perhaps there is even some irrationality in this, because if the negotiations are resolved by reaching an agreement, all these deviations from the original nuclear deal will have to be reversed. And the further Iran moves away from its original obligations, the longer it will take, which, accordingly, will affect the timing of lifting the sanctions," Ulyanov told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday commenting on the Iran nuclear deal that Tehran has to make the next decisions on the JCPOA as the "ball remains in Iran's court."

On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the US has repeatedly failed to keep its promise to remove sanctions on Iran and instead demands to add new articles to the JCPOA.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April June 2015 2018 All From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

8 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

8 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

10 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

10 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.