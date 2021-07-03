UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Iran's Bushehr Power Plant Resumes Operation 2 Weeks After Blackout - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Bushehr nuclear power station in Iran's south has resumed its work two weeks after the emergency outage of electricity, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a spokesman for the electricity industry, said on Saturday.

The power station reportedly experienced the emergency blackout due to technical issues in mid-June.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed all allegations that the incident was caused by an attack

"The work of the nuclear power station was stopped for several days after the technical malfunction had been discovered. Now it has been fixed; the power plant has resumed its work," Mashhadi said as broadcast by Iranian state-run tv channel Press TV.

The spokesman added that the Iranian energy grid will receive 1,000 megawatts of electricity after the resumption.

