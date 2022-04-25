UrduPoint.com

Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round Of Talks With Saudi Arabia Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Iran's Foreign Ministry Calls 5th Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia Positive

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday described the fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad as both "positive and promising."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday described the fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad as both "positive and promising."

On Thursday, the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh took place in Baghdad.

"The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad took place last Thursday thanks to the efforts of Iraqi and Omani governments, being positive and promising," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

The spokesman added that the Iranian side had come to an agreement with Riyadh on sending about 40,000 pilgrims to the upcoming Hajj in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, according to the report.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In the spring of 2021, Iran and Saudi Arabia began negotiations to settle the controversies in bilateral relations. They held four rounds of talks in Baghdad. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, although the negotiations had some positive impact on the bilateral relations, the resumption of work of the embassies has not yet been discussed.

Related Topics

Hajj Iran Mecca Riyadh Mashhad Tehran Baghdad Same Saudi Arabia January 2016 Muslim Agreement

Recent Stories

Austin Says Discussed With Ukraine Need to Track U ..

Austin Says Discussed With Ukraine Need to Track US-Made Weapons Sent to Kiev

1 second ago
 Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

18 minutes ago
 World Malaria day observed in Badin

World Malaria day observed in Badin

2 seconds ago
 Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

Another 45,000 flee Ukraine war

4 seconds ago
 Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RW ..

Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

6 seconds ago
 Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises to 91.8 ..

Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index Rises to 91.8 Points After Sharp Decline

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.