MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday described the fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad as both "positive and promising."

On Thursday, the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh took place in Baghdad.

"The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad took place last Thursday thanks to the efforts of Iraqi and Omani governments, being positive and promising," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

The spokesman added that the Iranian side had come to an agreement with Riyadh on sending about 40,000 pilgrims to the upcoming Hajj in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, according to the report.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

In the spring of 2021, Iran and Saudi Arabia began negotiations to settle the controversies in bilateral relations. They held four rounds of talks in Baghdad. According to the Iranian foreign ministry, although the negotiations had some positive impact on the bilateral relations, the resumption of work of the embassies has not yet been discussed.