Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday called for the "punishing" of those behind the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, adding that his work must be continued.

He called for "following up on this crime and certainly punishing the perpetrators and those responsible, and ... continuing the scientific and technical efforts of this martyr in all of the fields he was working in," according to a statement on the supreme leader's official website.