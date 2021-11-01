UrduPoint.com

Iran's Navy Repels Pirate Attack On Oil Tanker Heading To Gulf Of Aden - Reports

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:50 PM

Iran's Navy Repels Pirate Attack on Oil Tanker Heading to Gulf of Aden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Iranian naval forces repelled an attack by pirates on an oil tanker moving to the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

On early Monday, pirates sailing in four boats attempted to attack and hijack the oil tanker with an escort group of the navy aboard. After the armed clash, the pirates fled as the escort crew fired warning shots.

Since November 2008, the Iranian navy has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden to ensure safety for trade vessels in line with the global efforts to fight piracy, Tasnim said.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Oil Aden November

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

36 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

22 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

22 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

22 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

46 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.