MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Iranian naval forces repelled an attack by pirates on an oil tanker moving to the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

On early Monday, pirates sailing in four boats attempted to attack and hijack the oil tanker with an escort group of the navy aboard. After the armed clash, the pirates fled as the escort crew fired warning shots.

Since November 2008, the Iranian navy has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden to ensure safety for trade vessels in line with the global efforts to fight piracy, Tasnim said.