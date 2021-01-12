UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Japarov On Winning Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:16 PM

Iran's Rouhani Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Japarov on Winning Presidential Election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulated Sadyr Japarov on securing victory in the Kyrgyz presidential election and expressed hope that Tehran and Bishkek would continue to strengthen bilateral relations

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulated Sadyr Japarov on securing victory in the Kyrgyz presidential election and expressed hope that Tehran and Bishkek would continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

"I sincerely congratulate you on successfully holding the vote and your election as a president of Kyrgyzstan. I hope that during your leadership, growth, prosperity and national well-being will accelerate in the country, while the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan, using the existing economic potential and taking into account the good level of cooperation, will continue developing bilateral relations," Rouhani said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Central Asian country held a snap presidential election and a referendum to determine the form of government after the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned following mass protests in October. Over 80 percent have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results. Japarov is leading the presidential race with 79.2 percent of the vote, according to the information from 98 percent of polling stations.

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission said that the official results will be announced within 20 days from the voting day.

Related Topics

Election Iran Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tehran Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October Sunday From Government Race Asia

Recent Stories

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents Interested in Being ..

4 minutes ago

ATC convicts three JuD leaders in terror finance c ..

4 minutes ago

Trump breaks isolation with Texas trip, but impeac ..

4 minutes ago

SU issues schedule for submission of LLB annual ex ..

8 minutes ago

GM to build electric delivery vans under new Brigh ..

8 minutes ago

Russia 'blocking return of poisoned Navalny'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.