TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulated Sadyr Japarov on securing victory in the Kyrgyz presidential election and expressed hope that Tehran and Bishkek would continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

"I sincerely congratulate you on successfully holding the vote and your election as a president of Kyrgyzstan. I hope that during your leadership, growth, prosperity and national well-being will accelerate in the country, while the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan, using the existing economic potential and taking into account the good level of cooperation, will continue developing bilateral relations," Rouhani said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Central Asian country held a snap presidential election and a referendum to determine the form of government after the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned following mass protests in October. Over 80 percent have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results. Japarov is leading the presidential race with 79.2 percent of the vote, according to the information from 98 percent of polling stations.

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission said that the official results will be announced within 20 days from the voting day.